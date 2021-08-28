Hatch Chile season is here, and Food City and Bashas’ supermarkets, together with Blue Clover Distillery and restaurateur Mark Tarbell, are looking forward to turning up the heat in kitchens across the state. The Arizona grocers, along with Old Town Scottsdale’s first small-batch distillery and the celebrity chef, are on a search to find the best #HatchAtHomeAZ recipes featuring the celebrated Hatch Green Chile, which is in season now through mid-September, and is available at more than 100 Food City and Bashas’ stores throughout the state.
Whether with seasoned skills or new-found talents, from now until Aug. 31, Arizona’s home cooks ages 21 and older are invited to test their culinary creativity in the #HatchAtHomeAZ Challenge by coming up with their best at-home recipes using Hatch Green Chiles. Arizonans can enter their red-hot recipes by posting a public photo or video on their favorite social media feeds for a chance to win using #HatchAtHomeAZ. For additional creative inspiration, Blue Clover and Tarbell’s will be offering special Hatch Chile menu offerings at their restaurants, for a limited time.
The grand prize includes a variety of at-home cooking supplies; a trio of gift cards from Bashas’/Food City, Tarbell’s and Blue Clover; and a VIP experience, including a tour of Blue Clover’s Old Town Scottsdale distillery, a Blue Clover Cocktail Kit, and two VIP tickets to the Third Annual Hatch Green Chile Roast with a bottomless mimosa or Bloody Mary brunch for two and samplings of Hatch Chile food items and cocktails during the distillery’s event, Sept. 25. (total prize valued at $1,000).
Recipes will be judged for creativity, heat level and overall description by Weston Holm, co-founder of Blue Clover Distillery; Tarbell; and Johnny Basha.
