Tia Carmen is currently the most sought-after culinary experience in the area. The collaborative effort to create this inspired new locale took not only an inspired chef and a seasoned restaurant operator, but also a passionate team of designers and architects who believed in a shared vision.
The restaurant opened at the end of April and the community is infatuated with the integration of the Southwest in everything from the Adobe-style feel with the accentuation of the curves and expansive ceiling to the seasonal and inspired flavors.
“Part of our vision in opening Tia Carmen is to embrace the community which has resulted in tremendous local support,” said “Top Chef” competitor Angelo Sosa.
Sosa was inspired by his Dominican Aunt “Tía” Carmen. He recalls experiencing childhood “flavor” memories and says that she represents that person in all of our lives that inspired our soul to follow our hearts and dreams.
Chef Angelo gained his status working with Jean-Georges Vongerichten and cooking with Alain Ducasse. He has not only launched multiple restaurants that include Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen and Mexican cantina Abajo and Death by Tequila, and has also released two cookbooks. His partnership with restaurant operator Mark Stone in this latest endeavor is perhaps their greatest work yet.
They partnered with the Pima reservation and learned to harness the abundance created through ancient technology and irrigation systems to produce a farm to table experience. Utilizing Arizona grass-fed beef and heritage varieties of grains and herbs, Sosa is expressing inspiration through his flavor experiences.
The restaurant features an ornate bread table with mesquite bread with blue corn in homage to the region. They have incorporated the living earth throughout the venue with the design and incorporation of nature. Southwestern vases and baskets contribute to the experience of contemporary Southwestern cuisine. There is also a selection of six different colored Agua Frescas including pineapple sage, prickly pear and rosemary.
Tia Carmen is located in the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, at 5350 E. Marriott Drive.
