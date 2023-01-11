Locals and tourists may remember dining at Shula's Steakhouse, in their original location at Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. Its newly renovated home is still above the casino but is now known as Prime, A Shula's Steakhouse, and it is a sensational spot high in the sky.
After the completion of construction in 2021, Prime opened in January 2022. The restaurant is purposely designed to showcase the beautiful scenery, compliments of the Southeast Valley. The restaurant now sits on the 12th floor of the casino with incredible panoramic views, including South Mountain. Your journey begins in the glass-encased elevator that takes you to the top floor. Once you step out, you will enjoy the unique dining room spaces, each with its own feel, with stunning views from every seat. No matter what the weather may bring, you can count on a picturesque gift for the eyes every time.
The views may be enough to draw you in; however, the food, wine and service are also in a class of their own. Prime is proud to employ one of the Valley's finest advanced sommeliers, Troy Tranzow. The status of advanced sommelier is the third level of four (also known as the master level) under The Court of Master Sommeliers, an elite and rare classification of wine professionals.
As Tranzow strives for his master’s level, he brings innovation and curiosity to the wine program at Prime. Additionally, his expertise in pairing wine with food offers patrons an educational yet approachable experience.
"What I love about Shula's, Prime in particular is (they) let us have fun and experiment with the menu. If it doesn't work, change it. Nothing is written in stone," said Tranzow.
Chandler houses the only Prime of Shula's concepts and it is so much more than a steakhouse.
"You can come into this restaurant seven days a week and have something new every single time. From light to heavy, you can have it; different flavors, weights and textures, the experience will be different from table to table," Tranzow said.
Whether you want to choose a wine that you are familiar with or prefer being adventurous, you will be pleased with their inclusive menu options. The wine menu at Prime flows through a meal and allows diners to be comfortable or challenged with their choices. There are plenty of interesting cocktails to choose from as well.
Tranzow shared how perseverance was the backbone of his expedition with wine and how life changed after achieving advanced status. He credits his wife for his beginnings with the liquid and the documentary SOMM for being the guiding light.
"The documentary pushed me over the edge; after watching it, I said, I'm going to be a master somm," said Tranzow.
His career spans a plethora of fine dining restaurants as well as distribution. His first position as an active sommelier after passing his level three exam was at Maple & Ash in Scottsdale, as part of a team of sommeliers. His motivation to reach the master sommelier level is palpable, yet his humble demeanor keeps him down to earth and real with his clientele. One of his favorite things about working at Prime is asking people what brought them in.
"The coolest thing is people live on the property; we have walk-ins off the casino floor, people on vacation and locals," said Tranzow.
Furthermore, he gives kudos to the wonderful staff and appreciates their dedication to Prime. In addition, Tranzow talks of his immense respect for the organization, that is, The Court of Master Sommeliers.
Prime presents a remarkable evening in dining and appears to be constantly in the business of perfecting their craft, much like their creator, Don Shula. With locations throughout the country, the restaurant concept was inspired by Shula, the NFL's winningest coach. He radiated greatness in his career and his legacy also lives off the field via his restaurants.
Prime offers dining for private events, requests by reservation, bar seating and walk-ins if occupancy allows. Sunday brunch is also available.
Whether Prime becomes one of your local favorites or a special occasion destination, you will always experience excellence in dining and enjoy the magnificent surroundings.
"Come in and find the best view, no better view in the (Southeast) Valley," Tranzow added.
Phoenix resident Darla Hoffmann is a certified sommelier and certified specialist of wine. Reach her at aboutwine@mail.com and follow her at aboutwineinaz.com.
