Thanksgiving dinner is great – but for those who want to spend a little more time with the rest of the family instead of in the kitchen, a number of local restaurants are offering full Thanksgiving meals both in house and to go.
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse
On Thursday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 7 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving feast at Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse.
For appetizers, there is a choice of Keeler’s chopped salad, classic Caesar salad, french onion soup or butternut squash bisque. Entrée choices include a traditional turkey dinner with green beans, chef’s stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy; a 10-ounce slow-roasted prime rib with grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, au jus and horseradish cream; a 12-ounce prime top sirloin baseball cut with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes; or a Scottish steelhead with sweet potato puree and asparagus. Last but not least, dessert is a choice of peach cobbler, pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate cake.
Cost for the three-course dinner is $70 per person, with a la carte options available. A children’s menu is also available. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 602-374-4784.
7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree
602-374-4784
keelerssteakhouse.com
Thursday, Nov. 24, guests are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Chompie’s family at any of their valley locations. Diners can enjoy a homemade, fresh-from-scratch feast, available for dine in or take out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chompie’s Thanksgiving feast includes white meat turkey breast with stuffing and cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and pan gravy, homestyle string beans, candied yams, fresh baked knot rolls with butter and a slice of apple pie or pumpkin pie.
The meal costs $24.99 per person or $12.99 for children 10 and under, plus tax and gratuity. Wine, beer and cocktails are available for an additional charge.
Various locations
chompies.com
This Thanksgiving at ZuZu inside Hotel Valley Ho, enjoy a festive dinner in the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a chef-attended starter buffet, entrées ranging from apple-brined turkey to pan-roasted salmon and braised lamb shank, and sweets including pumpkin pie and cinnamon roll bread pudding with corn flake sweet cream butter.
The dinner costs between $63 and $88 per person (depending on the entrée selected), and children 12 and under can enjoy a kids menu for $25. Reservations are required.
6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
hotelvalleyho.com
480-421-7997
Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows is serving up a delightful dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Thanksgiving. The prix fixe menu is $125 per person or $29 for children 12 and under.
Among the options for starters are burrata with tomato jam, a little gem chop salad and hamachi crudo with blistered shishito. Then, enjoy a classic dinner with all the trimmings featuring local turkey from Two Wash Ranch, or choose from other entrées including Tenderloin of Beef with blue cheese fondue and Mustard-Crusted Salmon with haricot vert. Finally, finish things off with a choice of pumpkin pie, butterscotch pecan pie or chocolate cheesecake with orange chantilly.
Individually portioned dinners are also available to go. Each includes slow-roasted turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, country gravy, orange cranberry relish, buttered green beans and parker house rolls.
To-go meals are $67 per person, or $33 for children 12 and under. A whole butterscotch pecan pie or a pumpkin pie with cinnamon sweet cream can be added to the order for additional cost.
Orders can be placed through 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Orders can be picked up curbside or at the Hearth ’61 Bar between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Visit mountainshadows.com for dine-in reservations and to-go orders.
5445 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley
www.mountainshadows.com
480-624-5458
This award-winning fine dining establishment is the perfect place to gather – and give thanks – with family and friends. Thursday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m., Ember is offering a six-course Thanksgiving dinner featuring Chef Matthew Brake’s delicious and innovative menu offerings.
The first course is a pumpkin bisque with pancetta, butternut squash and toasted pumpkin seeds. For the second course, there is a choice of a wood fire grilled turkey breast with brussels sprouts and carrots, mushroom bread pudding, bourbon gravy and spiced cranberry relish or an 8 oz. filet mignon with asparagus, potato puree, braised greens and au poivre sauce. The third course is a caramel cheesecake with candied walnuts, pumpkin spice chantilly and spice pear ice cream.
Amuse bouche, intermezzo and mignardise will also be served in between the main courses.
The dinner is $75 per guest, and reservations can be booked online via OpenTable.
10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell
wekopacasinoresort.com
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort
The Sanctuary is offering multiple deals throughout Thanksgiving weekend.
Guests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner with à la carte beverage service and special cocktails from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 24. The dinner has six different options for entrées, and several options for starters and desserts as well.
The meal costs $165 per adult and $55 for children under 12. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 855-245-2051.
In addition to the big Thanksgiving meal, the resort will also serve complimentary spiced cider in the lobby, host several Fire Pits and S’mores under the desert stars and a Floats and Football holiday viewing party.
