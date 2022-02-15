Devour Week returns in February 2022 for its 13th year, this time with two opportunities to enjoy the traditions of the Valley’s favorite culinary event. The week will begin with the renowned Seven Chefs dinner, in-person, and end with the return of Devour at Home. Proceeds from both events will benefit the participating restaurants.
This year, Devour At Home is consolidated to one day on Saturday, February 26, and gives Phoenix foodies the opportunity to indulge in a Devour-like meal right in their own homes. Delicious, fully-prepared three-course meals for two people ($95) or four people ($200) can be pre-ordered from January 31 through February 18. Then, on February 26, patrons can pick up their meals at their selected restaurant in a commemorative 2022 Devour at Home tote (stuffed full of swag!). Menus will be available in limited quantities, so connoisseurs should order before they sell out. Last year, more than 430 Devour At Home orders were placed, raising $74,400 for the participating restaurants.
Some foodie favorites returning to Devour at Home include Beckett’s Table, Southern Rail, Cibo Pizzeria, FnB Restaurant, and Gertrude’s Restaurant.
New restaurants joining the Devour at Home fun include: PRIKLY, Kaizen, Lom Wong, Chilté Phoenix, and Sapiens Paleo Kitchen.
Seven Chefs Dinner Returns Too!
Prior to Devour at Home, the Seven Chefs Dinner will also return as an in-person event featuring a night of top local chefs serving up the authentic flavors of Arizona at The Gladly in Phoenix on Sunday, February 20.
Whether you decide to Devour At Home or join the Seven Chefs Dinner, it’s sure to be an evening of stunning dishes to remember until next year.
For information, visit www.devourphoenix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.