Celebrate Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, with the “Dinner on Us” buy-one-get-one event at Roaring Fork restaurant.
The evening of Super Bowl 56 only, the restaurant will offer “Dinner on Us” (buy one entree, get one free) beginning at 4pm. Roaring Fork will be serving signature “wood fired” favorites including:
- Braised Pork Shoulder Carnitas served with cowboy beans, street corn and flour tortillas
- Fish Tacos with corn tortilla, cherry pepper slaw, Guacamole, Salsa and Cowboy Beans
- Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin served with Poblano Cheese Grits and Mexican Street Corn
- Cedar Planked Salmon with Teriyaki Apricot Glaze and Seasonal Vegetable
- Double-Cut Pork Chop served with Mashed Potato, Maple Grain-Mustard Glaze and Tomato Jam
- Boneless Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Mashed Potato and Peppercorn Gravy
Roaring Fork’s wood fired cooking aims to capture the spirit of bold American cuisine, creating flavors that crackle with a rugged edge. In the spirit of the Old West, preparing food on a simple wood fire, the restaurant says that “freshness and flavor are at the heart of every dish served” at Roaring Fork. Select from lamb, chicken, beef, pork and fresh fish entrees all prepared by wood fire rotisserie, open flame grill or wood oven roasting.
Roaring Fork is located at 4800 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480.947.0795 or visit the website at www.roaringfork.com.
