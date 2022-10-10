This October the Valley’s top trio of steak and seafood restaurants will continue its tradition of giving by donating an entire night of proceeds from Ocean 44 to Make-A-Wish Arizona.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 Ocean 44 in Scottsdale will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the first 200 dinners to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Dine guilt free knowing every dollar you spend is going to an amazing cause.
Make-A-Wish Arizona helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2 1/2 and 17 years old. Make-A-Wish was founded and headquartered in Phoenix.
Ocean 44 invites guests to enjoy an amazing dinner knowing every dollar spent from the first 200 dinners that night, except taxes and tips to the servers, at the restaurant that night through food, liquor and beverage sales will go directly to Make-A-Wish Arizona to grant wishes for kids dealing with critical illnesses.
Make-A-Wish Arizona also has a special place in hearts of those who run the restaurant. Chief Brand Officer Oliver Badgio of Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 and Ocean 44 is part of the Make-A-Wish Arizona Board of Directors.
Dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. Ocean 44 is located in Scottsdale at 4748 N. Goldwater Blvd.
