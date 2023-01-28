Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide.
Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington St., the quick-service restaurant offers a unique twist on Korean-style dishes with a fun, lively, show-like atmosphere. They call themselves “food-entertainers.”
“We want to spread awareness about Korean culture and thought, what better way to do that than sharing through our food,“ said Cupbop founder and Korean native Junghun Song.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the downtown Phoenix community, a buzzing dining scene and community home to a vibrant, active and culturally-diverse scene,” added Kevin Santiago, Gold Bowl Group, CEO. “We’re grateful to be welcomed into Block 23 and look forward to sharing our mission to perfect our food, service and culture until all creatures of the universe taste Cupbop.”
Cupbop is the first Korean express-food restaurant in the country, established in 2013. It all started with a dream and a food truck in Utah, and has continued to grow globally with partners like Santiago.
The menu emphasizes simple ingredients – every bowl starts with “Bop,” which means “rice” in Korean, along with cabbage and sweet potato noodles, is then topped with a choice of Korean-style protein and completed with a choice of special sauces ranging from level one (all sweet, no heat) to level 10 (called “fire in the hole”).
Cupbop features 10 signature bowls – Combo Bop, a choice of two proteins/veggies; Rock Bop, Korean-style tangy chicken; Mandoo Bop, Koren deep-fried potstickers; Doochi Bop, fried tofu; B Bop, Korean-style BBQ beef; Piggy Bop,Korean-style BBQ pork; Kko Kko Bop, Korean-style BBQ chicken; Veggie Bop, Korean-style fried veggies; Noodle Bop, Korean-style sweet potato noodles; and Ugly Bop, Korean-style fried chicken.
It also has classic Korean side dishes like Mandoo (deep fried potstickers), Noodles (japchae), and Kimchi (Korean spicy cabbage) as well as gluten-free, gluten-friendly and vegetarian dishes and sauces.
The downtown Phoenix location features 1,411 square feet of dining space and art that embraces the fun and energetic company culture, pays tribute to the American dream that started as a food truck and “Shhh… Just Eat!” which was Song’s first slogan when he opened the food truck in 2013.
People would ask him, “What is this stuff?” and because he didn’t speak much English, he would respond with “Shhh… Just Eat!” People ate, and Cupbop’s popularity grew.
In 2015, restaurateur Kevin Santiago of Gold Bowl Group helped open the first storefront and set Cupbop on a path toward having all creatures in the universe taste Cupbop. Since opening its first location, Cupbop has grown to over 40 locations nationally, was offered a million dollar deal from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank and expanded internationally.
The open-kitchen concept at the new Phoenix location allows guests to see everything being prepared for them while interacting with the team.
Cupbop is proud to show its appreciation and support for education. Its core belief is if teachers are happy, kids will be happy. If kids are happy, families will be happy – and the world needs happy families.It is their deep pleasure to be able to love the communities they serve. Cupbop is donating $1 from every bowl sold during its grand opening week, now through Jan. 29, to a non-profit organization focused on education.
Cupbop offers online ordering for pickup and delivery at EatCupbop.com, where guests can also sign up to become a VIP loyalty program and be the first to receive updates on exclusive events, secret menus, special offers/discounts, loyalty rewards. New members get $10 off an online order of $20 or more just for signing up.
In addition, all Cupbop locations are currently hiring and looking for all positions including restaurant crew, managers, cooks, dishwashers and more. For more information, visit eatcupbop.com/join-our-team.
