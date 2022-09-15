Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, opened to the public Sept. 8. This newest Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers restaurant awaits guests seven days a week on the Chase Field Diamond Level and patio suspended above left field delivering iconic views of the ballpark.
“Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks for guiding us through the excitement as our doors open in Chase Field. We’re ready to welcome downtown neighborhood residents, the downtown business community and, of course, baseball and all sports fans to enjoy this outstanding location,” said S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, the restaurant group behind Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.
Among the popular Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers menu items created by Chef Robert Wagner will be “The Big Unit Burger,” inspired by none other than acclaimed D-backs World Champion pitcher and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson. The Big Unit Burger only will be available at the ballpark location. The menu will deliver all the other flavorful favorites prepared from a scratch kitchen, featuring their famous half-pound burgers, hand-formed, made-to-order from fresh, never frozen, ground chuck. Like all locations, this ballpark location opens at 11 a.m., and earlier for breakfast on weekends during football season, to catch pre-game excitement on the many TV monitors.
“We are delighted to welcome Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, one of the Valley’s most popular restaurants, to Chase Field, providing yet another exemplary experience to our in-stadium culinary lineup and serving visitors and residents in downtown Phoenix seven days a week. Their new location in the ballpark provides one of the most unique views in all of baseball, and we cannot be more excited to look up to left field during our games and see a restaurant full of D-backs fans enjoying one the best burgers in town. Thank you to Square One Concepts, and everyone at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, for helping bring this delectable addition to Chase Field,” said Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks president and CEO.
Easy daily access to the Chase Field location is off Jefferson Street, marked with large red structural beams leading to a private elevator lobby and a brief ride up to the restaurant. On game days, fans also can access from Chase Field’s Diamond Level. Once inside, fans are greeted by a newly renovated 12,000-square-foot space, which includes 2,500 square feet of patio open for service on game days for a total capacity of more than 400 guests. The multi-level dining room features the anticipated large, full-service bar, 50 TV monitors to catch sports action and full garage doors open during game days to expansive views of the baseball field. Memorabilia greeting guests upon entry includes the huge historic former Front Row neon sign actually hit by St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire in June 1998 at Chase Field. Altogether the new baseball burger joint delivers a singular destination dining spot.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the business community and their meetings in this exciting environment, and for all our guests to enjoy this very special location. There is no better spot for fans in downtown to make this their ‘sports home away from home’ any day of the week,” added Tracy Frazier, chief operating officer of Square One Concepts.
Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Saturday and Sunday during football season, doors open for breakfast at 9 a.m.; (10 a.m. in November with daylight savings time impacting football schedules). Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, featuring $4 domestic pints, $5 Four Peaks pints, $8.95 select appetizers, $10.95 All-American Burger accompanied by chips, daily specials and more.
Square One Concepts also will open its second B&B Cocktail Lounge in Chase Field in 2023.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown marks the 13th Phoenix area location. The Scottsdale-born restaurant opened its first location more than 10 years ago.
