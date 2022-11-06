Kiwanis Family Fun Day and Cave Creek Museum will host “Thanksgiving on the Dude Ranch” on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
“What happened when families spent Thanksgiving at an Arizona dude ranch?” asked Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “Probably a lot of eating, playing of games and learning cool tricks from the cowboys. You can try to do all of these things when you come visit the museum and act like a ‘dude.’ Learn the art of horseshoes and the correct way to hang them for good luck.”
Guests should register prior at cavecreekmuseum.org. The event is free thanks to the support of Kiwanis Club of Carefree.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek. Open October through May. The museum can be reached at 480.488.2764 or cavecreekmuseum.org.
