ComicX is calling all ghouls, ghosts, superheroes, princesses and more by offering children 12 and under dressed in a costume a free kid’s meal from Monday, Oct. 24 through Monday, Oct. 31 with the purchase of an adult entrée.
For the people who put so much thought, time and effort into creating a Halloween costume masterpiece, spooky season is far too short to get to show off the finished product. ComicX gets it, and is giving people an extra chance to display their costume.
Located at Desert Ridge Marketplace, ComicX is America’s first comic book-themed restaurant. In celebration of spooky season, ComicX has re-decorated floor to ceiling with creepy cobwebs, skeletons and spiders for the perfect Halloween photo shoot destination. Suit up in costume, take out-of-this-world pics and redeem a free meal.
