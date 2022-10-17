October is breast cancer awareness month, and sports bar Twin Peaks is donating proceeds from each sale of a large 805 draft beer to the American Cancer Society now through Monday, Oct. 31 to help raise awareness and support for survivors of breast cancer.
Proceeds from the beer sales will go directly to the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, and donations are encouraged as well. This campaign, which started in 1993, is a 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walk that has become the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement, providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors, including caregivers and families alike.
This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide, including one at the Tempe Beach Park Saturday, Oct. 22.
Twin Peaks, the sports lodge and entertainment center known for its friendly Twin Peaks Girls and from-scratch food, is rallying monetary support in Oct. for the American Cancer Society. The restaurant, which operates four locations in the Valley, will donate a percentage of proceeds from each sale of a large 805 draft beer to the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.
“As a franchise overwhelmingly staffed and led by women, bringing awareness to women’s issues and uplifting those who are impacted by breast cancer is an honor and privilege,” said Carolyn Vangelos, franchise owner of Twin Peaks. “Civic engagement is a pillar of what it means to be a Twin Peaks Girl, and we’re proud to use our restaurants as platforms for spreading awareness and raising donations.”
Twin Peaks’ fundraising support for the American Cancer Society will last through October. In addition to proceeds from the 805 draft beers, Twin Peaks Girls, the name for the chain’s all-female wait staff, will encourage monetary donations to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign when greeting each table of guests.
The American Cancer Society, founded in 1913, aims to free the world from cancer by funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients and spreading the word about prevention.
The restaurant operates four Valley locations at the following addresses:
2135 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
E. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale
6922 N. 95th Avenue, Glendale
2050 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Twin Peaks is a sports lodge that was founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The restaurant features made-from-scratch food and the cold beer, served by friendly Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and high-definition TVs.
To browse the entertainment center’s extensive from-scratch menu items, see hours of operation and what’s new at Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.
