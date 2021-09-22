First Watch welcomes the fall season with the return of its fan favorite Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, alongside a selection of hearty, fall-inspired dishes.
“Fall is one of my favorite times of year and one that calls for rich, deep flavors and food that’s comforting and feeds the soul. Our menu this season pulls in hearty, robust ingredients like braised beef short ribs, roasted mushrooms and truffle oil and robust butternut squash,” said Shane Schaibly, vice president of culinary strategy for First Watch. “And of course, it wouldn’t be Fall without pumpkin, which is why I’m so excited that we’ve brought back our iconic pumpkin pancakes and are adding sweet, fluffy pumpkin spiced donuts into the mix.”
First Watch’s new fall menu is available now through Oct. 31 and includes:
- Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast — Two cage-free eggs cooked any style plus one of First Watch’s signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm grilled all-natural savory chicken sausage patty.
- Truffle Mushroom Hash — House-roasted Shiitake and Cremini mushrooms, crispy diced bacon and Monterey Jack cheese atop fresh, seasoned potatoes. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Parmesan cream sauce, truffle oil and lemon dressed arugula.
- Short Rib Omelet – Savory red wine-braised beef short ribs, house-roasted shallots and Cremini mushrooms, fresh spinach and Mozzarella cheese. Topped with Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens and ciabatta toast.
- Butternut Squash Bisque (vegetarian) — Rich and creamy butternut squash soup sweetened with carrot and a touch of nutmeg. Garnished with sour cream and fresh herbs.
- Pumpkin Spiced Donuts — Warm cake donut holes tossed with pumpkin spiced sugar and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel apple butter and crème anglaise.
And from the Juice Bar:
- Carrot Crush— Carrot, orange, coconut water, turmeric and lemon.
First Watch’s new seasonal menu items are available to order alongside its regular menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit www.firstwatch.com.
First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7am until 2:30pm. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit the website.
