Drew Wetmore has been appointed executive chef for the Boulders Resort & Spa. In his new role, he will oversee the resort’s five busy kitchens including the Palo Verde Restaurant, Grill Kitchen & Bar, Spotted Donkey Cantina, Spa Café, the Discovery Lounge and Pool Pavilion. He plans to oversee the menu development and the food preparation that respects the integrity of the region by incorporating local Arizona produce and freshly foraged ingredients from the resort’s own certified Organic Garden.
“Chef Drew takes much of his culinary inspiration from nature,” said John Maskovich, director of Food & Beverage. “He has even modeled the new plate design from surrounding landscape.”
Learn more about Boulders Resort & Spa: www.theboulders.com; 480.488.9009.
GET MORE: We caught up with Chef Wetmore, who shared more on his background, his vision for Boulders and more. Look for the “Kitchen Insider” interview in our September issue. |CST
