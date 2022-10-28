Scottsdale Quarter is celebrating the fall season with their annual Boo & Brew event, a festive gathering that will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Grownups can treat their taste buds with beer specials from the Zinburger Beer Garden, while the younger crowd enjoys entertaining activities like crafts, character appearances, balloon twisting and face painting. Guests can also wander through the pumpkin patch, watch a master pumpkin carving demonstration and enjoy seasonal treats while listening to live music from a DJ followed by an evening performance by local band Rock Lobster.
Also taking place is Scottsdale Quarter’s Candy Crawl, which offers families a fun, interactive location for kids to sport their best costumes and trick-or-treat around the center, collecting candy from participating retailers. Pre-registration on Eventbrite is recommended to secure a bag of treats.
It’s the season for Scottsdale Quarter guests and their furry friends to enjoy Howl-o-ween. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs to Boo & Brew and show off their Halloween style for a chance to win the Doggie Costume Contest with the top costume in each category winning a custom YETI dog bowl filled with toys and treats.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer special ways to connect with others and experience the festivities of autumn at Scottsdale Quarter,” said Richard Hunt, general manager at Scottsdale Quarter. “We are passionate about serving as a gathering space for our community, and hope that guests enjoy our seasonal activities.”
In an effort to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, guests are asked to conduct themselves in a safe and respectful way in accordance with all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates, as well as each individual retailer’s policies.
Scottsdale Quarter caters to one of the country’s wealthiest communities with luxury retail and one-of-a-kind eateries set within a beautiful backdrop that has won both local and national design awards. The town center is home to more than 90 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options, as well as numerous events and activities throughout the year. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. Scottsdale Quarter is open seven days a week; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Holiday hours vary.
Scottsdale Quarter continues to focus on offering guests meaningful, safe ways to create memories year-round. Through these events, friends and families can experience all the town center has to offer in a safe, community-centered environment.
For more information about Scottsdale Quarter and their upcoming fall events, please call 480-270-8123, visit scottsdalequarter.com or follow @scottsdalequarter on Instagram.
