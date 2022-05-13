The countdown is on to two of the tastiest weeks of the year. Arizona Restaurant Week returns for 10 days in late May. The culinary feast occurs twice per year for two weeks each, featuring restaurants from around the state and their favorite menu items for guest to taste. The event last spring brought in more than 140 participating restaurants and this year is on track to do the same.
During the tasting tour, participating restaurants will offer a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple. All participating restaurants will be offering their standard menus as well and diners may order á la carte from the standard menu, but to capitalize on the Arizona Restaurant Week pricing you must order from the three-course prix-fixe menu. Tickets are not required for the event; just simply order from the specialized menu at each location to take advantage of the special Restaurant Week offerings and savings. Due to popularity though, be sure to make reservations.
Presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association, the event has a goal to make Arizona one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the state’s diverse dining options while stimulating business and revenue for the restaurant industry.
The event sponsored by the Arizona Office of Tourism, Passport Coffee & Tea, OpenTable, and Uber Eats, also has a charitable side. Donations made at check-out (at a participating restaurant) or through honorhealthfoundation.org/azrw will go directly to feeding the hungry through HonorHealth: Desert Mission Endowment, the charity beneficiary chosen again this year. This fund provides nourishing food, snacks, and services to Arizona’s food-insecure families.
Some of the featured restaurants can be seen throughout our May issue but be sure to check arizonarestaurantweek.com for the full list of participants and their Arizona Restaurant Week menus.
