Black Sheep Wine Bar & Merchant opened on July 10, 2021; just over one year later, they still relish being the contrarians on the block.
Owner Kami Nunez is the managing partner and concept creator. She loves pushing the envelope. Her rebellious imagination keeps her marching to the beat of her own drum, which makes Black Sheep so fun. A welcome to downtown Chandler; this flock has been a non-stop success since the day it opened.
Nunez, a 30-something entrepreneur originally from Pinetop, worked in every position in the restaurant industry. Furthermore, she also has a knack for design which she incorporates into her daily operations. For example, the décor of the restaurant space is special, even the food and drinks are creations of art. Personalized graze boxes and cones with sweet and savory options are a part of the onsite menu item and offsite catering events.
“Presentation is everything. It’s one of those thoughtful things, like when your mom used to put a note in your lunchbox when you were little,” said Nunez.
The seasons are also a big part of what the folks at Black Sheep represent. For instance, they love creating seasonal bruschetta and soups depending on the time of year. Furthermore, they host theme events to coincide with certain holidays, like their Murder Mystery night for Halloween.
“As women, we love seasons, it kind of speaks to our souls,” said Nunez.
Moreover, they are visionary in coming up with entertainment for their patrons. Like the Drag Queen Brunch on the second Saturday of every month, which is wildly popular and interactive. The event sells out monthly, so call ahead if you are interested in attending; tickets include a graze box and a select drink.
Moreover, Black Sheep offers delectable “snackablez” appetizers like meatball skewers and crab cakes and an array of sensational salads, paninis, burgers and pasta options. They were featured in Phoenix Magazine’s 2022 Dish Fest, highlighting some of the best dishes around the Valley.
It is also important for Black Sheep to stay connected with small businesses. Therefore, all wines, by the glass, come from mom and pop vineyards. Additionally, they make a point to keep a local Arizona wine on the rotation list, most recently Chateau Tumbleweed. Even so, they are not just a wine bar. The mixology team maintains a playful role in fashioning delightful and innovative cocktails for the bar. They are well known for their Frozé and Frozen Peach Bellini which are $5 daily. Stay tuned for a Gingerbread martini around Christmas time.
The boutique restaurant seats 100 people and the staff embraces every table.
“Every staff member is a unicorn. Everyone knows how to jump in and help; we all bus tables and greet. We are a family with a dynamic culture,” said Terri Tobey, director of strategic business development, public relations and community engagement with Liquid Sunshine Projects.
Black Sheep Wine Bar & Merchant, Murphy’s Law Irish Pub and Bourbon Jack’s American Tavern exist under the company Liquid Sunshine Projects, owned by the founder, Brad Ingarfield, and managing partner, Nunez. Their fourth concept, Lola’s Liquors, is coming soon to downtown Chandler, where all their current concepts happily reside.
Black Sheep Wine Bar & Merchant is located at 98 S. San Marcos Place. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
East Valley resident Darla S. Hoffmann is a certified sommelier and certified specialist of wine. Reach her at aboutwine@mail.com and follow her at aboutwineinaz.com.
