Dana Dumas, an African American woman and female entrepreneur, has created a brunch experience like no other with SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, a local restaurant, bakery and bar located in north Scottsdale.
Dumas works every day to bring top-quality Southern cuisine to the people of Phoenix. From Southern-based breakfast, sandwiches and sweet treats, as well as a full bar and bakery, every customer is able to get the full Southern experience when they walk through the front door.
For the past 10 years, Dumas has been growing the SugarJam business from a small at-home bakery to one of the hottest brunch places in the Valley. The SugarJam brand started in 2011, when Dumas combined her business background and love for baking into SugarJam Cookies, LLC. SugarJam has grown from craft fairs and festivals to her very first brick n’ mortar shop.
In order for her company to grow how she envisioned it, Dumas opened SugarJam The Southern Kitchen in 2021 which allowed her to incorporate her weekend brunch, beloved bakery and also a full bar. The SugarJam brand continues to expand as Dumas recently opened The Market by SugarJam, a brand gift shop and an ice cream trailer located right next to the restaurant.
SugarJam is now one of the only African American woman-owned restaurants in north Scottsdale with 5,000 square feet, as well as a full bar and bakery. It is also one of the most premier Southern food restaurants in Arizona.
