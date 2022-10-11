The global ice cream market has seen an increased demand over the last couple years with Fortune Business Insights reporting that the market is estimated to reach $91.9 by 2027 (a 30% increase from $70.9 billion in 2019). Noted as the most popular dining chain in the country, Baskin-Robbins is capitalizing on this rise in demand for ice cream by accelerating nationwide growth following the launch of its rebrand and is now targeting the Phoenix area for expansion.
"Baskin-Robbins has seen a development surge throughout the first half of the year, adding more than 38 units to its current pipeline. Looking forward, Baskin is ready for additional growth and we feel that Phoenix is prime for expansion," said Grant Benson, senior vice president of franchise development for Baskin-Robbins. "As the demand for ice cream continues to trend upward, we’re offering franchisees an attractive concept in a booming market. In addition, commercial real estate in Phoenix is outperforming many metro-markets across the country with aggressive industrial construction plans, providing the opportunity for our franchisees to enjoy exceptional success. We currently have a strong presence in Phoenix with 30 standalone and combo locations throughout the area that are performing very well, which makes us confident in our future development plans."
Constantly evolving to meet consumer preferences, Baskin-Robbins has prioritized innovation to position the brand as an industry leader in not only ice cream, but across the entire quick-service segment. For example, its recent rebrand included the roll out of a new logo and packaging, introduction to unique flavors, revamped uniforms and limited edition merchandise. Additionally, Baskin-Robbins launched its new tagline, “Seize the Yay,” calling out the role its ice cream has played in customers’ lives, which has ultimately led to increased revenue for franchisees. Baskin-Robbins currently has 38 deals slated for its current development pipeline in markets throughout the U.S.
"While we’ve remained an American staple for years, there’s still a sense of constant innovation that fuels our brand’s growth," Benson said. "Recently, Baskin-Robbins’ unveiled a rebrand, which is just one example of how we’ve continued to evolve with the times to help meet and exceed consumer demand and expectations. Our new “Seize the Yay” tagline, revamped logo, new packaging and uniforms, limited edition merch and three new ice cream flavors have contributed to increased revenue for our operators, providing another indicator that that now is an opportune time for prospective franchisees to invest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.