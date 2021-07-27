Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, the New York-style pizza concept that recently opened its second Arizona location in Phoenix, has teamed up with Valley Toyota Dealers to raffle off a 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE car for charity. The raffle will take place Sunday, Aug. 1, from 2–5pm at the Phoenix location of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, 6031 N. 16th St.
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised at the event will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Network to help thousands of young cancer-fighting superheroes and their families. Attendees can enjoy pizza with their raffle ticket as they wait to find out if they win the grand prize. Tickets to enter the raffle are $20 each or $50 for three. All participants must be 21 years of age or older and an Arizona resident.
