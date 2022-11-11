The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend.
The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
The Arizona Taco Festival will include its much-fabled line-up of the Valley’s best taco-teers, competing for the title of Top Taco with prize money and bragging rights on the line. In addition to the delicious eats and drinks, festival goers will enjoy an updated version of the sought-after Tequila Expo, now becoming a Tequila Passport allowing all guests to sample over 100 top shelf agaves around the entire event.
Crowd-faves such as the Lucha Libre Wrestlers, the one and only Ay Chihuahua Beauty Pageant and Hot Chili Pepper & Taco eating contests are back too, as well as the new Taco Queen Drag Contest, Hot Sauce Expo, bands, DJ’s, Mariachis, a Day of the Dead Wedding and so much more. The family-friendly event is a cultural celebration that will welcome thousands of attendees from all over the Valley.
“I’m going to make this year’s taco fest into a full Taco-Palooza of epic proportions. I might even get in the wrestling ring with the Luchas,” said May.
The Arizona Taco Festival will transform Bell Bank Park into a Taco-Topia! Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the fun will go until 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit aztacofestival.com.
