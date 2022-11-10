On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek will offer free steak dinner meals to veterans. Non-veteran guests can enjoy a dinner for $15.
According to American Legion Post 34 Commander Brian Fernandez, the meals are provided as a tribute for those who served in the name of freedom and liberty. Entertainment will be provided.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road.
