Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area through Wednesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 845 PM MST. * At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&