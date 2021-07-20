Macayo’s Mexican Food will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sept. 26, but they asked, “Why celebrate a major milestone anniversary for just one day when it can be celebrated all year long?” So, leading up to this milestone event, the Valley restaurant is offering a different 75 cent deal on the 26th of each month.
This month, Monday, July 26, diners can enjoy Macayo’s beloved crispy tacos (choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken) for just .75 cents each.
The special is available all day long at Macayo’s locations around the Valley, while supplies last.
In the Northeast Valley, visit Macayo’s at its Scottsdale location, 8608 E. Shea Blvd. (480.590.0658). For additional information, including other locations Valley wide, visit macayo.com.
