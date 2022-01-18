The Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, will host The Arizona Wine Festival at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 28–30. The three-day festival will kick off with a winemakers’ dinner to support Horses Help Foundation (www.horseshelp.org), Arizona’s premier accredited therapeutic and recreational agency that serves the special needs population through a unique collaboration of horses and people. The two-day festival, held Saturday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, Jan. 30, will feature 20 Arizona wineries pouring over 150 wines, along with live music, food trucks, artist and other local vendors.
“This is the biggest celebration of Arizona wine in the state.” said Rod Keeling, president of the Willcox Wine Country Partnership and owner of Keeling Schaefer Vineyards. “Two years ago, we had a record number of wine tasters attend the festival. We are excited that festivals are once again being produced and we will have a chance to share our wines with everyone. This is our biggest event of the year and it’s wonderful to be able to share the story and evolution of the Willcox, Arizona wine industry with so many people.”
What started as just a few wineries in the early 1980s, the modern Arizona wine industry (viticulture originally began in Arizona in the 16th century when missionary Spanish Jesuit priests began to plant grapevines and make wine for sacramental use) has since grown into over 100 licensed and bonded wineries, many of which are receiving national and international attention and accolades for their wine.
With the recent approval of the Verde Valley as an American Viticultural Area (AVA), Arizona now has three AVAs: Sonoita, Willcox and the Verde Valley. This brings increased awareness distinction of Arizona wines.
Some of the wineries participating include: 1764 Vineyards, Aridus Wine Company, Arizona Stronghold Vineyard, Barrelhead Farms Winery, Birds and Barrel Vineyards, Bodega Pierce Wines, Caduceus Cellars, Carlson Creek Vineyard, Cella Winery, Copper Horse Vineyard, Coronado Vineyards, Golden Rule Vineyards, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Page Springs Vineyards & Cellars, Pillsbury Wine Company, Sonoita Vineyards and Strive Vineyards.
To purchase tickets, visit www.thearizonawinefestival2022.eventbrite.com. For more details on the event or Willcox Wine Country, visit www.willcoxwinecountry.org.
Looking ahead: in February, Willcox Wine Country and friends will host its first wine and art festival at Singh Meadows. More information can be found at www.willcoxwinecountry.org and www.experiencearizonawine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.