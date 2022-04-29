Cinco de Mayo is next week and it’s time to fiesta! Here are 10 of our favorite spots around town.
Blanco Cocina + Cantina – 6166 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Celebrate the holiday with three delicious drink specials to-go. For $18, guests will have their choice of two bottles of one of the following cocktails:
- Perfect Margarita with fresh lime, Combier D’Orange Liqueur, and tequila
- Spicy Skinny Margarita with serrano chile, agave, fresh lime, and Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
- Blackberry Elderflower Sangria with blackberry, brandy, orange, lime, and red wine
Available exclusively at The Borgata location in Scottsdale. blancotacostequila.com
Doughbird – 4385 E. Indian School Road Phoenix
Celebrate the holiday with three delicious drink specials to-go. For $18, guests will have their choice to receive two bottles of one of the following cocktails:
- Little Bird Sangria with blackberry, brandy, apricot, lime, and red wine
- Raven & Geary Margarita with three tequila infusions and yuzu honey house sour
- The Local with whole strawberry, lemon, and Arcadia Grapefruit Vodka
For more information, visit eatdoughbird.com.
Ghett’ Yo’ Taco – 241 S. Oregon Street, Chandler
Commemorate this celebration of victory at the restaurant’s annual Cincoo de Chandler Fiesta. From 11am to 10pm, dive into a pocket of Mexican culture and pride with music from DJs and live bands, authentic street tacos, cold cervezas, margaritas, and more. Children can expect elaborate face painting and pinata crafting to get into the spirit of the day. All for only $10 online, $12 at the door. cinco.bammtickets.com
Limón Urban Kitchen – 2750 W Dove Valley Road #190, Phoenix
Grab your best fiesta hat celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $6 food and drink specials all day! The restaurant will have live music on the patio, tequila promotions, a taco bar, and more. limonurbankitchen.com/phoenix-limon-urban-kitchen-events
Mariachi Sol De Meìxico® de Joseì Hernaìndez – Madison Center for the Arts
Mariachi Sol De Meìxico® de Joseì Hernaìndez will be presenting Leyendas, Legends of My Land, a brand-new show that just made its first appearance at the 2022 Latin Grammy’s at 7pm on Cinco de Mayo. Joseì Hernaìndez, director of America’s Premier Mariachi, Sol de Mexico, and his 13-piece ensemble pay a spectacular tribute to the legends of mariachi music, an unforgettable musical experience that has audiences young and old on their feet. Legends of My Land is a musical tribute to the golden era of Mexican cinema that was responsible for the internationalization of mariachi music. themadison.org/mariachi
Mountain View Pub - 7033 E Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Comedy Night at The Pub returns on Cinco de Mayo. Up first, Ralph Spurgin with more of Ralph’s Sorta True Stories from 6 to 8pm. Back by popular demand, Spurgin’s content is rated R to X and includes audience participation between sets. The last time Spurgin performed at The Pub, March 2022, it was standing room only, so reservations are strongly suggested. Call 480.575.7782 to secure your space at this event. mountainviewpub.pub
Skysill Rooftop Lounge - 11 E. 7th Street, Tempe
This Cinco de Mayo, celebrate with your amigos and amigas 18 stories above Tempe’s downtown district at Skysill Rooftop Lounge, the Valley’s highest open-air rooftop bar perched atop The Westin Tempe hotel. Enjoy limited-time holiday specials including Smoked Pork Carnitas Street Tacos, Beer Marinated Chicken Fajitas, and Smoked Elote. To add to the celebration, guests will also enjoy sipping on tequila and mezcal-based cocktails such as the Oaxacan Old Fashioned, Desert Pear Margarita, and the Pomegranate Paloma. Skysill will also be hosting live music and two piñata giveaways, where two lucky winners will have the opportunity to take home a piñata filled with candy and one $50 Skysill gift card each. skysillrooftop.com
Spotted Donkey Cantina – 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale
From 4 to 8pm celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fun, food, and live entertainment in the el pedregal outdoor courtyard and amphitheater at one of Arizona’s top-rated Mexican restaurants. Festivities include a live Mariachi band, and food and drink specials. theboulders.com/restaurants-and-dining/special-events.html
STK – 7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
All day on Cinco de Mayo celebrate with five specialty shots for $5 each. Choose from Don Julio, Volcan, Patron, Espolon, and Milagro. Upgrade to Cincoro Anjeo for $25. stksteakhouse.com
Twin Peaks – 8787 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale
Twin Peaks, the ultimate sports bar and destination for good times, is offering special Mexican and Southwest-inspired dishes to pair with its perfectly chilled brews this Cinco de Mayo. Stop in for the Blackened Fish Tacos, Chipotle Queso & Chips, Spicy Chipotle Chicken, and of course an ice-cold brew. twinpeaksrestaurant.com
