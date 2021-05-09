Desert Caballeros Western Museum presents its 16th annual Cowgirl Up! Art from the Other Half of the West Invitational Exhibition and Sale, now through Sept. 5.
For 16 years, Cowgirl Up! has attracted emerging and established women artists from all over the West who depict the Western lifestyle in painting, drawing and sculpture. Each year, more than 300 applicants are reviewed; this year, over 60 were selected as representative of the West’s top female fine art voices today for the largest exhibition yet.
Cowgirl Up! is much more than a show. It’s a crossroads where artists, collectors and art enthusiasts come together to explore what it means to be a Western artist. The artists work in a range of techniques, styles and mediums, from traditional to contemporary. All of the art is available for purchase, meaning that each sale supports the endeavors of women artists working today and of the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. Exhibit art can be bought throughout the run of the exhibition at the Museum or online.
The exhibition opened to the public in March, and paintings and sculptures will remain on exhibition throughout the run of the show, which closes Sept. 5.
