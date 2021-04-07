Situated on 140 acres in Phoenix, the Desert Botanical Garden’s goal is to advance excellence in education, research, exhibition and conservation of desert plants of the world with emphasis on the Sonoran Desert.
Visitors can stroll through the garden and take in the more than 50,000 plant displays showcased in outdoor exhibits.
This month, through April 25, be sure to check out the Garden's special exhibit, Wind, Water, Earth, featuring large-scale living sculptures created by Natasha Lisitsa and Daniel Schultz of Waterlily Pond Studio
