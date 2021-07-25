Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 145 PM MST. * At 956 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 with flood waters flowing through Sonoran Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, New River, Cave Creek and Deer Valley Airport. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 101 between mile markers 20 and 29. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 27 and 30. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 135 and 139. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 214 and 223. This includes the following streams and drainages... Skunk Creek, Apache Wash, Cave Creek, New River, Deadman Wash and North Canyon Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 445 PM MST. * At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Waterman Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Water rise in Waterman Wash is occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Estrella Mountain Ranch and Estrella Mountain Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1008 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Cotton Center, Rainbow Valley and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 238 between mile markers 32 and 41. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 165 and 174. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 123 and 132. This includes the following streams and drainages... Corgett Wash, Lum Wash, Waterman Wash, Gila River, Sauceda Wash, Enterprise Canal, West Prong Waterman Wash and Rainbow Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 245 PM MST. * At 1041 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree. This includes the following streams and drainages... Cave Creek and Apache Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 1100 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Multiple water rescues have been reported in Sun City area. Standing water has also been observed on I-10 in Tolleson. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Sun City, Sun City West, Glendale Sports Complex, Downtown Glendale, Camelback Ranch, Downtown Peoria, Phoenix International Raceway, Arrowhead Mall, South Phoenix and Komatke. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 141. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 10 and 18. US Highway 60 between mile markers 141 and 150. This includes the following streams and drainages... Agua Fria River, Corgett Wash, Cave Creek, Beardsley Canal, Salt River, Gila River, New River, Skunk Creek and North Canyon Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 100 PM MST. * At 851 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Phoenix, Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Waddell, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, White Tank Mountain Park, Perryville, Luke AFB, Liberty and Surprise Stadium. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 112 and 121. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 105 and 114. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 150 and 154. This includes the following streams and drainages... Wagner Wash, Agua Fria River, Trilby Wash, Lum Wash, Beardsley Canal, Gila River, Corgett Wash and Hassayampa River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert and West Pinal County. * Through this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible through this evening resulting in flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&