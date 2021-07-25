Clarkdale Virtual Home Tour Gemmill home

The Gemmill home

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum (CHSM) is presenting an all-new 2021 Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour. The tour features five classic Clarkdale homes, each built in a distinctly different architectural style.

The 2021 Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is ready for visitors. The cost for participation is $20 and the donations will be used to help upgrade exhibits for the Museum’s planned reopening.

During the tour, each current owner hosts a walk-through of the building, comments on its history, points out original features and shares family history. CHSM augments the commentary with historic images from the Museum’s collection.

As the name suggests, this tour is virtual. Participants can view the tour at their leisure; there are no date or time constraints. It is a 20-minute excursion into Clarkdale’s historic homes.

To take the tour, go to the Museum website, choose “Events” from the menu and click on “Buy your virtual home tour ticket.”

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization. To learn more about the organization, call 928.649.1198 or visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

