We have a winner! Condé Nast Traveler magazine just announced the winners of the annual Readers’ Choice awards ranking the best hotels, resorts, spas, and destinations in the world. For the third consecutive year, Arizona’s legendary Boulders Resort & Spa was awarded one of the “Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the U.S.”
“We are proud to receive this continued recognition,” said Sally Shaffer, General Manager, “and we plan to further enhance our guests’ experience with fresh new programs and outdoor adventures that cannot be found anywhere else in North America.”
Named for the granite boulder formations that are estimated to be 12-million-years old, the Boulders Resort offers 160 guest Casitas and 59 one-, two-and three-bedroom Villas, four restaurants and a lounge, two championship Jay Morrish-designed golf courses, eight tennis courts and a full-service Spa. Few resorts in the world can match the extraordinary natural setting of the Boulders Resort located within the lush high Sonoran Desert north of Scottsdale.
“As restrictions ease, it is clear that our readers have spent much of the last year and a half dreaming about travel and planning future adventures,” said Divia Thani, Global Editorial Director, Condé Nast Traveler. “The diversity and vibrancy of our Readers’ Choice Award winners represent a desire to get back out into the world and experience the best of what the travel industry has to offer.”
The Reader’s Choice awards are considered to be the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry with more than 800,000 readers rating their travel experiences based on location, accommodations, cuisine, service, and programs. The full list of winners can be found online at www.cntraveler.com/inspiration/readers-choice-awards.
For information about the Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, call 480-488-9009 or visit www.TheBoulders.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.