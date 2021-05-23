The Sedona International Film Festival is ramping up preparations for a scaled down 27th annual event, scheduled for June 12–20.
“Everything related to the coronavirus pandemic is moving in the right direction and we’re seeing more people returning to the types of activities, though still on a limited basis, that we all considered ‘normal’ before COVID-19 became part of our lexicon,” said executive director Pat Schweiss. “We certainly made the right decision to postpone and we’re excited about new opportunities and features we can incorporate into the Festival because the weather will be perfect. We’re also adding a virtual component for film lovers who would prefer to watch films from the comfort of their homes.”
Filmmakers began receiving notifications of their acceptance into the Festival in April. Three screening committees completed their review work in March to select about 110 films from more than 1,000 films that have been submitted.
Festival films will be screened in reduced-capacity theaters including the Sedona Performing Arts Center, Harkins 6 Theaters and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, which recently had four new HVAC units installed with NASA-certified air scrubbers.
With safety in mind, festival organizers say they are following CDC guidelines. In addition to theatre venues offering socially distanced seating at approximately half capacity, masks will be required in all common areas, crowded lobbies will be eliminated by offering Reserved Seating for all venues. Choose your seats when you select your film tickets and you can walk right into the theatre.
Schweiss said that filmmaker workshops will be offered both on-site, with attendance limited and social distancing in place, and online. A full schedule of workshops will be available on the website.
Passes and ticket packages for the 2021 Festival are on sale now, and the complete lineup of films will be available in mid-May. For more information, visit sedonafilmfestival.com.
