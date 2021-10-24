Visitors will have the opportunity to meet artists in their studios, learn about the creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art during the Sedona Fall Open Studios Tour, which takes place over the weekend of Oct. 29–31.
The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) presents this popular biannual event, when approximately 45 working artists throughout the Verde Valley will open their private studios to the public, offering attendees a chance to gain firsthand insight into the creative process and purchase unique works of art while enjoying the stunning autumn scenery of Sedona and the Verde Valley. This self-guided Tour, which is always free to the public, will run from 10am to 5pm each day.
Organizers shared that the Tour has experienced astounding growth over the years and has been designated as one of the area’s top art events by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce. Participating artists are located throughout Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Clarkdale. They specialize in a wide variety of mediums, including glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, digital painting, weaving, mixed media and more, allowing attendees to learn about the creation of their favorite types of art or get out and explore a new medium.
“For the visitor, the Open Studios experience invites the artwork to speak much more intimately to them as it provides an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” said Mike Upp, a clay artist and co-chair of the Open Studios Tour. “A major appeal of such an experience is the chance to buy gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, locally produced artwork directly from the artist. The wide range of style, quality and art forms on display at the Tour is a testament to the thriving vitality of the arts community in Sedona and the beautiful Verde Valley.”
Tour attendees will have the opportunity to enter a studio-wide drawing for a $250 gift certificate to be used at a studio of their choice. To participate in the drawing, attendees must simply complete a form at any studio on the Tour. By entering, they will automatically be signed up to receive email announcements from SVAC Art Events.
Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be conveniently available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, including hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona.
For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, a downloadable map, and suggestions and ideas for planning a personalized tour, visit the SVAC website.
