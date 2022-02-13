The 28th annual Sedona International Film Festival returns to its original last-week-of-February timeframe with an all-live event
“We’re getting people back in theaters seeing films the way they should––on screen,” says Pat Schweiss, Executive Director.
COVID-19 driven adjustments moved the 27th annual festival to this past June and included a virtual option, which will not be offered during the 2022 event.
“We will still be cautious for the safety of our patrons, staff, and volunteers,” Schweiss shares about the four theaters where 150 films will be screened.
The lineup will include narrative features, documentary features, foreign films, shorts, animated films, student films, and special programs, as well as a diverse selection of workshops. Among workshop leaders is award-winning screenwriter/producer David Isaacs, who won the Writer’s Guild of America Award for Best Dramatic Series for his work on the second season of Mad Men. His body of work also includes episodes of M*A*S*H, Frasier, The Simpsons (with Ken Levine) and Cheers, for which he and Levine won a Primetime Emmy. They earned four Emmy nominations for their work on Cheers and two nominations for M*A*S*H. Isaacs also will assist in the selection of the Screenplay Competition winners.
Films will be screened at the Mary D.Fisher Theatre, Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, and the two largest theaters at Harkins Theatres Sedona 6.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sedonafilmfestival.com.
