Barrett-Jackson will light up the Las Vegas Strip with a star-studded docket of No Reserve vehicles during the 2021 Las Vegas Auction, June 17–19, at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Among the most notable a 2015 McLaren P1 (Lot #748) originally owned by electronic music producer and professional DJ Deadmau5; the original “10-second car,” a 1994 Toyota Supra (Lot #744) that starred in two of The Fast and the Furious films; and a 2003 West Coast Choppers (WCC) custom chopper owned by Pro American wrestler Bill Goldberg (preview).
“There’s a short list of vehicles that have made movie history, like the Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious franchise,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This Supra became a movie character that generations of enthusiasts have come to love. We’ll also have vehicles with some impressive celebrity provenance, like the 903-horsepower 2015 McLaren P1 hybrid hypercar, which was originally owned by one of the world's most popular electronic music producers, Deadmau5."
For hypercar enthusiasts, the No Reserve 2015 McLaren P1 on the docket is #236 of only 375 produced and can reach 120 mph in 6.8 seconds. Its impressive 903 horsepower comes from a purpose-built flat-plane V8 engine that develops 727 peak horsepower, in addition to the single electric motor capable of producing 176 horsepower. Based on a one-piece, carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, this McLaren has only 180 miles and was originally owned by electronic music producer Deadmau5.
Driven by Paul Walker, the 1994 Toyota Supra was used for multiple interior and exterior shots during the filming of The Fast and the Furious and 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious. It was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, for the first movie and brought back and modified by the original builder for its role as “Slap Jack’s Supra” in the sequel. This Supra is a factory turbo car powered by the famed 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. Extensive documentation accompanies the vehicle, including a Certificate of Authenticity.
For collectors seeking open-air cruising on two wheels, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s WCC “El Diablo” 2003 Custom Chopper is the perfect ride. Led by Jesse James, the West Coast Choppers team used a combination of hand-fabrication and high-precision machining to create this one-off piece of rolling art. Powered by a S&S V-twin Evo engine, it is finished in all black and rides on a massive 18x8.5-inch rear wheel and 21x2.5-inch wheel in the front. “El Diablo” has been featured in various publications and was used by Goldberg in the “Bull Run” television series.
To purchase tickets to the event (available online only) or for additional information, visit barrett-jackson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.