Royal Palms Resort and Spa is offering a brand-new live music series and staycation packages with room rates priced at 50 percent off peak season rates for those looking to relax and unwind in a slice of paradise.
Positioned at the foot of Camelback Mountain on nine perfectly manicured acres, Royal Palms is known for its romantic grounds, impeccable service and coveted amenities throughout the property. Reveled in calming desert hues and furnished patios overlooking the Montavista Courtyard, the private casitas and villas provide a personal oasis that feels worlds away. This summer, guests can experience all that this opulent resort has to offer at the lowest rates of the year with two special staycation packages.
The Fee Free Summer Package (rates from $259 per night) encourages guests to treat themselves to a summer escape with no fees attached. Relax in the Mediterranean beauty of the resort, explore the backyard desert, escape the kids, escape the routine and escape the fees with resort, parking and pet fees waived.
Or take things slow and indulge in a well-deserved couple’s getaway with the Royal Romantic Package (rates from $334 per night). Valued at more than $185 in add-ons, relax and stay awhile with late check-out, a rose petal turndown, breakfast for two and a food and beverage credit for partners to use at the award-winning T. Cook’s restaurant.
Debuting this summer, Royal Palms is also bringing entertainment with a summer music series for resort guests and locals alike. On the last Friday of every month of summer, experience themed evenings including Latin, blues, jazz and reggae nights filled with specialized menu creations and outdoor, live music from local musicians to complete the vibes.
For more information on summer packages or the Sunset Summer Series, e-mail concierge@royalpalmshotel.com or call 602.283.1234.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa is located at 5200 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix. For more information, visit royalpalmshotel.com.
