The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Sky Islands Tourism Association are partnering to present the 32nd Annual Fall celebration of arts and culture, the 2021 Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market, Oct. 9–10 at the Patagonia Town Park.
After taking a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sky Islands regional community says that it is elated to welcome back festival attendees to the two-day event.
With a 30-plus year history of community outreach, this festival (formerly the Patagonia Fall Festival)has been recognized as one of Arizona’s most well-attended rural community art gatherings, featuring fine artists, sculptors, weavers, potters, jewelry makers, crafters, live music, award-winning music and food vendors from around the region.
Started by the Town of Patagonia over 32 years ago, this truly homegrown, small-town celebration is designed to showcase local talent and artistry against the scenic backdrop of the Arizona mountains. The event attracts more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town over a festive weekend of art, music, and community.
The celebration will highlight tourism to the Sky Islands region and introduce programming to support the small businesses, wineries and regional experiences that only Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin can offer. A complete list of regional activities, which will complement the festival over the weekend, will be announced Sept. 10, allowing visitors to not only attend the artisan market, but also experience the local wineries, shops, outdoor spaces, and restaurants.
