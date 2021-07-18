Every summer, residents flock to Arizona’s parks and natural wild places. Beyond escaping the heat of the Valley, spending time in nature has undeniable benefits for overall physical and mental well-being. But what impact does our presence have on nature?
Recently, trail and land managers throughout Arizona have been challenged with an unprecedented influx of use on trails and recreational sites. Which poses the question: Is this heavy use sustainable? Hopefully the answer is “yes,” says the Arizona Office of Tourism, and they are working to promote a clear message on how to enjoy a connection with nature by becoming a partner in its protection.
The Arizona Office of Tourism in partnership with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics has taken a step toward sustainable use by developing seven principles of appreciation for visitors to follow while enjoying Arizona’s iconic natural features and destinations. These principles aim to help educate and guide visitors and residents on how to recreate in nature responsibly. The goal is to get the public to embrace the “leave no trace” message in order to ensure that the outdoor experiences enjoyed today can still be appreciated for generations to come.
Arizona’s 7 Principles of Leave No Trace
Plan Ahead & Prepare
Stick to Trails
Trash Your Trash
Leave What You Find
Be Careful with Fire
Respect Wildlife
Share the Outdoors
Learn more at visitarizona.com/leave-no-trace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.