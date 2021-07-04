Summer on the Arizona frontier was a time for beating the heat after springtime chores and post-winter activities around the house.
It’s “the Good Ol’ Summertime” in Prescott, with mild weather and lots of outdoor things to do, including the Living History Adventure program on Saturday, July 10, at Sharlot Hall Museum.
Amid the cool climes of Central Arizona, enjoy the history and heritage of yesteryear, from summer libations in the Ranch House to ice cream churning in the Pioneer Living Area, or try croquet at the Gazebo.
More than 15 historic activities fill the Museum’s four-acre campus every second Saturday and feature craft-making and old-fashioned fun as part of the ongoing program.
Attendees, young and not-so-young, need a checklist to keep track of all the events available, from board game bonanza and making lovely lemonade, to hoop ‘n’ stick races and three graces lawn games. Make a bubble wand and start blowing bubbles.
There will be gold panning outside the historic Governor’s Mansion, juggling by the flagpole, and plein air painting most likely anywhere on campus.
The second Saturday of the month’s adventure remains unique. Sometimes it may include dipping a hand-made candle, creating a lavender spritzer air-freshener, making an all-natural insect repellant, or coloring garden plant markers.
Others might include crafting a special blend of tea, selecting seeds for potting, or making your bed, called the “mattress melée” (where you’re trying to put sheets on a pioneer’s mattress of straw).
Get your hands wet by trying out the washboard and bucket laundry or try stitching out a fun pattern or sewing on a button. At the very least, try coloring paper dolls — a family favorite on the frontier.
While onsite for the Living History Adventure program, check out the new “Toys!” exhibit featuring more than 160 historic children’s toys that are not all just fun and games.
Discover the deck of Apache playing cards (more than 150 years old), prehistory dice, the Chattauqua Industrial art desk and the magic lantern projector. These are near the Parchessi game board, the Lincoln logs set, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, and the interactive building blocks.
