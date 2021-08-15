Started in 1884, the “World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo” is an annual event that will celebrate its 138th consecutive year in 2021 on Aug. 20 and 21.
The first rodeos in Payson provided local ranchers and cowhands a chance to get together and compare their roping and ranching skills during the annual “down time” before the big fall roundup. There were only a couple of events in those early rodeos, but it was not long before cowboys from all over the state and beyond were showing up to compete in new events like bronc busting, bull riding, and steer roping.
Early Payson rodeos weren’t held in fancy arenas. In fact, the original venue was a meadow near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 87/The Beeline. Wagons and later autos created barriers to line Main Street to form the “arena.” This year’s activities will feature everything from beautiful rodeo royalty to the Shiner’s participation in the annual rodeo parade.
Named the country’s Best Small Rodeo (according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which sanctions the event) and recently named as the Official Best Small-Town PRCA Rodeo in the West by True West Magazine, it continues to attract the best of the best from all over the world to compete for substantial prize money.
Rodeo performances start at 7pm, Friday and Saturday night, and at 1pm Saturday afternoon. Gates open two hours prior to the performances. Friday is the Tough Enough to Wear Pink night that helps fund dollars for local breast cancer support groups in conjunction with Wrangler’s Susan B. Komen program. Saturday evening is the Patriot Performance that honors returning, fallen and wounded veterans, with a special tribute during the rodeo.
The rodeo festivities include the Rodeo Parade, held Aug. 21, starting at 9am, on Historic Main Street. The parade is sponsored by The Rim Country Kiwanis of Zane Gray Country. It will include clowns, rodeo queens and their courts, Payson High School Band, local floats, riders, first responder teams and many other great entries from all over Arizona. Real cowboys and cowgirls strut their stuff, along with floats, cars, tractors, team bands and units of the El Zaribah Shriners. The parade will go east from Green Valley Park along Main street to Sawmill Crossing. Announcers along the parade route will keep attendees posted on the coming entries and provide music for your entertainment.
Adding to the fun on Friday and Saturday night, kick up your heels at the Payson Pro Rodeo after party and dance at the Payson Rodeo Grounds. The band will begin playing at 9pm each night and there is no cover charge for rodeo ticket holders; families are welcome. Cover charge is only $5 for those who did not attend the rodeo — all are welcome.
Rodeo tickets are available online at www.paysonprorodeo.com and will also be available at the gate. For additional information, call 928.978.0694.
