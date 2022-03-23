Just in time to enjoy Arizona’s cherished alfresco season, the Valley’s newest rooftop destination Skysill Rooftop Lounge is now open daily offering a specially curated food and beverage program packed with premium, highball-inspired craft cocktails, and tasty shareable plates, as well as a robust lineup of seasonal and recurring events happening on the rooftop.
As the highest open-air rooftop bar in town, Skysill soars above the city on the 18th floor of the recently opened hotel The Westin Tempe, located in the heart of Tempe’s downtown district. Set out to be more than just a destination for hotel guests, the chic venue caters to both leisure travelers and local patrons in search of a full-service, scenic retreat for respite and the ideal atmosphere for soaking up unparalleled, panoramic views of the vast metropolitan Phoenix area’s stunning city skyline.
During the daytime while the sun is high, the lounge offers a hip, relaxing escape year-round where guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool or jacuzzi, unwind on daybeds or in private cabanas with friends, or catch a sporting event projected on the rooftop’s video screen wall. Once the sun sets over the mountain horizon, the terrace subtly transitions into a luxurious locale where all levels of service and experience are elevated––a stylish and sophisticated oasis in the sky.
Skysill will be hosting a range of seasonal and recurring events on its rooftop that make enjoying Arizona’s perfect patio season easier than ever. Among those events is weekly live music on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 8 pm. Guests can enjoy live music from local Valley artists on the rooftop, with poolside acoustic performances on Fridays and DJ sets on Saturdays.
Skysill also debuted its RISE Series in January. An expanded initiative to encourage wellbeing amongst hotel guests and the public, the hotel partners with local trainers and instructors for a dedicated wellness-focused class, from yoga to HIIT (high-intensity interval training) to Zumba.
In addition to the destination’s events, Skysill offers a carefully curated menu by Executive Chef Alexander Robinson, who also helms The Westin Tempe’s signature ground-floor restaurant, Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits. Composed of a rotating selection of sharable small plates perfect for enjoying poolside, the menu features a variety of light bites––aptly dubbed “A Mountain Snacks” after the iconic local landmark.
Pairing with the unique eats, Skysill offers an elevated beverage program which mirrors poolside staples with a flirty twist. Boasting an impressive assortment of draft, canned and local Arizona brews; crisp wines and rosés; and signature “Skysill Spritzes” cocktails––the rooftop’s refreshing take on classic highball recipes––there’s something for everyone.
Skysill is open to the public daily, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 11pm, Friday from 2pm to midnight, Saturday from 11am to midnight, and Sunday from 11am to 11pm. For more information about Skysill Rooftop Lounge or to book a reservation, please visit www.skysillrooftop.com. Learn more about The Westin Tempe at www.westintempe.com.
