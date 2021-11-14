This month, guests will again be able to visit day or night to explore the historic Lowell Observatory campus, look through state-of-the-art telescopes, and learn about the stories of the stars and our place in the universe.
Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory will reopen general admission Nov. 15, with new guest protocols to keep guests and staff safe. This will conclude a period of 20 months during which the observatory had been closed or offered only limited programming due to COVID-19-related health concerns.
The return to general admission will occur in two parts and is the third and final phase of the reopening plan that the observatory developed last year. Initially, in Phase 3A, guests aged 12+ will need to show results from a negative COVID-19 lab test within 72 hours of visiting the observatory, or they can provide proof of vaccination. Children aged 2–11 will need to wear masks whenever indoors while vaccinations are not yet available to them. Every member of the observatory’s public-facing staff is fully vaccinated.
Lowell Observatory director Dr. Jeff Hall noted that this is a stepping stone to the ultimate goal of unrestricted general admission. He said, “Phase 3A allows us to return to general admission now in a manner that is safe for our guests and staff alike. We look forward to Phase 3B, when we are once again fully open. As soon as the Delta numbers subside to the endemic level that all of us will live with for the rest of our lives, we will reopen fully without restrictions.”
Complete information about the observatory’s general admission offerings and guest protocols is available at www.lowell.edu/welcomeback.
