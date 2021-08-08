Prescott visitors will have a chance to see territorial Arizona through a buttery lens at the Sharlot Hall Museum’s dairy-themed Living History Adventure, Aug. 14. The program will bring frontier foodways into focus with a special emphasis on dairy and its many forms, a staple in Arizona’s early days.
Prescott, 1870, was a formidable frontier for new pioneers. Limited supplies meant folks had to make their own food, including such labor-intensive staples as butter and cheese. At August’s Living History Adventure, families will get to dive into this unique area of frontier living as they churn butter and create bovine-themed crafts.
Living History stations scattered through the Museum’s four-acre campus give a fascinating, hands-on look at life in early Prescott. Guests can print a piece on a real 1865 printing press, watch the blacksmith pound out a horseshoe, or stop by the Schoolhouse for a sampling of old-fashioned rhymes.
Later, visitors can watch cottage cheese being made in the Ranch House, try their hand at the butter churn, chat with the storekeeper at the Mercantile, and much more.
During the day, a special theatrical presentation will bring Sharlot Hall herself to town, telling stories of her life as a young woman on their family ranch. These very experiences, now told first-person, would later inspire her writing and advocacy work in the Arizona Territory.
Held on the second Saturday with a different theme every month, the Museum’s Living History program engages families with Arizona’s diverse and colorful past. Activities, in keeping with that month’s theme, let kids interact with history at a hands-on level.
Enjoy a day away in the mild Prescott highlands, knee-deep in history at the Sharlot Hall Museum’s Living History Adventure. The program will run from 10am to 3pm; admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under.
For more information, visit the Museum’s website at www.sharlothallmuseum.org.
