Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa_Family Playing on Beach (2).jpg
MIMI AND COY

For a summer that needs no planning, Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa features “Summer Made Simple.” Guests enjoy carefree days, blue skies, sunshine and fun-filled activities.

The resort’s 2.5-acre water playground provides everything one needs for daytime fun; 10 pools, including an adult only pool, a sand beach, three-story, 30’, high speed waterslide, water volleyball, basketball and poolside cabanas. When the night sets in, relax under the stars in Fountain Court, listening to local live music at Center Stage Bar.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa_Fountain Court (8).jpg

Activities for the kids include the Fun Zone, home to the 28’ “Summit” rock climbing wall, giant chess, giant Jenga, ping-pong, beachside putting green, beachside relays, cookie decorating, and laser tag, to name a few.

For the kids at heart, adults can enjoy mixology classes, wine challenges and of course relaxing treatments at Spa Avania. There’s world-class tennis and championship golf where kids 15 and under can enjoy 18 holes of golf at Gainey Ranch Golf Club with each paying adult.

As nightfall comes to the desert, guests can unwind sipping their favorite cocktail in Center Stage Bar with spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains, cascading fountains and live entertainment.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa_Adult-Pool.jpg

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

There is no need to leave the resort as guests have a variety of restaurants from which to choose with everything from Canyon Market, featuring Starbuck’s coffee, homemade ice cream, sandwiches and salads, Noh offering sushi and sashimi, SWB, a southwest bistro and eclectic Italian in Alto ristorante e bar. The best part is that kids 12 and under receive one free dinner from the Kids Menu in SWB with each paying adult.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa is located at 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., Scottsdale.

Summer Resort rates are available through Aug. 31. For additional information or to book a stay, call 800.55.480.HYATT or visit hyattregencyscottsdale.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you