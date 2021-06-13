MormonLakeLodge_26273887523_377a81447b_o.jpg

Mormon Lake Lodge, located amidst the largest grove of Ponderosa pines in Northern Arizona’s Coconino National Forest, opened April 30 for its 2021 season.

Only two-and-a-half hours from the Valley, Mormon Lake Lodge provides a refreshing destination for couples, families and other summer travelers seeking to break away from the heat.

The historic lodge opened all cabins available to rent and the historic steakhouse will open on the weekends for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is open seven days a week.

Outdoor enthusiasts may enjoy a wide range of activities and adventures with friends and family at Mormon Lake Lodge. A relaxing horseback trail ride through the largest stand of Ponderosa Pines of Arizona is available, as well as ATV side-by-side rentals and more.

For more information and to make reservations, visit mormonlakelodge.com or call 877.386.4383.

