Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim opened for the 2021 season May 15. Offering extraordinary views from its position just above the canyon, the lodge says that it is currently fully booked through Aug. 1, but will accept reservations at its Western, Pioneer and Frontier cabins after Aug. 1 through Oct. 15.
Sitting at an elevation of more than 8,000 feet, the tranquil North Rim receives just one-tenth of the visitation of the South Rim and is known for its recreational activities including hiking trails, mule rides and exploring the local flora and fauna.
The gift shop and dining room also opened for the 2021 season May 15, with limited seating. For breakfast, the lodge will offer a served breakfast buffet featuring a gourmet egg station from 6:30–9:30am. Reservations will be required for dinner service, open daily from 4:30–9pm. In addition, the deli will be open daily from 5am–9pm for grab-and-go items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Grab-and-go breakfast options will include baked goods, breakfast burritos and barista-brewed coffees; lunch and dinner options will include salads, pizzas and sandwiches.
Reservations for the 2021 summer season are strongly recommended. Reservations can be made online by calling 877.386.4383. For more information about the lodge, visit grandcanyonforever.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.