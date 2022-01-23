Feld Entertainment, Inc. will present Round 5 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Saturday, Feb. 5.
After modified schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the pandemic, the 17-race schedule returns to its traditional weekend routing format as the series visits 15 cities spread across 13 states, including Arizona.
Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title — two-time champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson — as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title — Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton, all from America.
State Farm Stadium in Glendale will once again host the first of three Triple Crown events, followed by Round 8/Arlington and Round 13/St. Louis. The unique Triple Crown three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and organizers say it has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2018.
The 250SX Class will see a return of both reigning champions – Justin Cooper (Western Regional) and Colt Nichols (Eastern Regional), while Australian super-star brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Japan’s Jo Shimoda seek their first title.
Six Supercross events including Round 5/Glendale will also serve as the second and Premiere round of qualifying for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.
Supercross FanFest is currently planned to return to Glendale, with an expansive outdoor footprint that will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, sponsor displays, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus the red-carpet styled Ride of Fame. FanFest tickets are priced at $15 each.
Kicking off its 23rd year of racing, KTM Junior Supercross presented by Wells Fargo, will return to competition and the 2022 program at Round 5/Glendale will feature participants racing aboard KTM’s highly competitive electric KTM SX-E 5 platform, with a fully solar operational semi and set up.
Supercross is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with its venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements.
IF YOU GO
Monster Energy Supercross 2022
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: Gates Open / Practice & Qualifying starts at noon; FanFest runs noon–6:30pm; racing starts at 7:30pm
Place: State Farm Stadium, Cardinals Drive, Glendale
Tickets: Online at SeatGeek.com or in-person at the venue box office
More Info: www.supercrosslive.com/tickets/glendale-az/feb-5-2022
