Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...From 6 PM to 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. &&