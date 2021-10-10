Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, is hosting numerous fall contests and events as part of its “Thirst for Adventure” campaign. The year-long campaign promotes responsible outdoor fun while raising funds for Western National Parks Association, Grand Canyon Conservancy and Zion National Park Forever Project.
“After what seemed like a lost year from the pandemic, more people than ever are seeking adventure,” said the company co-founder Jim Scussel. “We love that people are flocking to national parks, but we also want to emphasize the importance of protecting and respecting our parks. It’s a key message throughout our Thirst for Adventure campaign.”
The program kicked off in September with the adoption of the Four Peaks Mountain Wilderness Area and the launch of its limited-edition Hazy IPA — proceeds from the can will go to the National Parks. And, as in previous years, Four Peaks has partnered with outdoor apparel company Wild Tribute and Tempe-based Boho Camper Vans to launch creative sweepstakes with experiential prizes, including a four-day Four Peaks/Boho Van Excursion. The fall phase of Thirst for Adventure will also include several wilderness clean-up events.
The Thirst for Adventure fall campaign includes:
Oct/Nov/Dec: Keep Phoenix Beautiful
In partnership with Keep Phoenix Beautiful (www.keepphxbeautiful.org), the company is taking over and restoring the Rio Salado Habitat area. The restoration events are open to the public and will take place across October, November and December.
Nov. 6: Four Peaks Mountain Clean Up
In partnership with Copper State, Tread Lightly and T.R.A.I.L., the company is supporting a clean-up on the Four Peaks Mountains with the goal of collecting 20,000 pounds of trash. This event will be open to the public from 8am–noon.
Nov. 7: Save Our Saguaros
After the damage caused by the Bush Fire to the Four Peaks Mountain Wilderness area, Four Peaks is committed to restoring the area’s vegetation. The goal of the “Save Our Saguaros” event is to cover 12 acres of the Four Peaks Mountain area and plant over 300 new saguaros. The company will be accepting donations via their online store and all proceeds will go towards replanting the vegetation. This event will be open to the public from 8am–noon.
Year-round: Boho Van Program
Travelers can rent a van through Boho Vans and add a “Thirst For Adventure” bag to their trip. The bag includes an Annual Parks pass, a Four Peaks gift card, a travel 15-pack cooler, carabiner mugs, a National Parks collectible map and info on the parks. There is also a chance to win a surprise gift pack.
Find more details or sign up for events on the company’s community page: www.fourpeaks.com/charities-partnerships.
