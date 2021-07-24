Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 922 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Gold Canyon, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Superstition Mountains, Kings Ranch, Gold Camp, Usery Mountain Park, Canyon Lake, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, Saguaro Lake, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Goldfield Ranch and Granite Reef Dam. This includes the following streams and drainages... Verde River, Bulldog Wash, Boulder Creek, Sycamore Creek, Salt River, Queen Creek, Tortilla Creek, Barge Creek, La, Cottonwood Creek, First Water Creek and Ironwood Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 1245 PM MST. * At 1044 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chandler, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Arizona City, Blackwater, Magma, San Tan Valley, San Tan Mountain Park, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport, Chandler Heights, Seville, Arizola, Toltec, Olberg and Bapchule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert and West Pinal County. * Through Sunday evening. * A low pressure system will bring additional heavy showers and thunderstorms to the area through Sunday evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing high rain rates and flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&