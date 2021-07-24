Tucked away off Central Avenue in Downtown Phoenix is the Japanese Friendship Garden. Established in the heart of Phoenix to provide beauty and tranquility as an escape from the everyday pressures of life, the Garden is also a setting for educational and artistic programs and events that celebrate the rich history and culture of Japan.
Named RoHoEn, the Garden is a joint project of the City of Phoenix and Sister City Himeji, Japan. Himeji Mayor Matsuji Totani proposed the garden in 1987 to cement the bonds of friendship between Japan and the United States and particularly between the peoples of Himeji and Phoenix.
The Himeji Gardening and Construction Contractors Association was formed for the specific purpose of designing and constructing the Garden. In the ensuing years, the group has made dozens of visits to select the site, investigate soil and climactic conditions, determine suitable plantings, select rock and oversee construction details.
The teahouse and surrounding tea garden were completed in November 1996, the 20th anniversary of the Sister City relationship. The project features a stroll garden, tea garden, a stone garden and a courtyard garden. All of the decorative features in the garden and the hundreds of thousands of hours required to design and guide its construction are gifts from the City of Himeji and its citizens.
The Design & Experience — Hide & Reveal
RoHoEn’s stroll garden was designed by Nozomu Okita in the traditional miegakure style. Miegakure, or hide-and-reveal design, is prevalent in Japanese stroll gardens where the entirety of the garden is never visible at once. Instead, the viewer is led to uncover intentionally hidden views of the landscape while strolling along its curved paths.
The Features — By the Numbers
Authentic 3.5-acre Japanese Stroll Garden with a tea garden and a tea house
More than 1,500 tons of hand-picked rock, stone foot bridges, lanterns
More than 50 varieties of plants
Flowing streams, a 12-foot waterfall, and a Koi pond with over 300 colorful Koi fish
The Name — RoHoEn
The devoted and friendly relationship between the Sister Cities of Phoenix and Himeji, Japan is reflected in the name chosen by its creators.
鷺 RO Japanese word for Heron, a bird symbol of Himeji City. Shira Sagi Jou, or the White Heron, is a 300-year-old medieval castle in Himeji
鳳 HO Japanese word for the mythical Phoenix bird
園 EN Japanese word for Garden
The Japanese Friendship Garden is located at 1125 N. 3rd Ave., Phoenix. In the summer the Garden opens earlier so that guests can enjoy it in the cool of the morning and the shade of the afternoon. For hours and admission information, 602.274.8700 or visit japanesefriendshipgarden.org.
