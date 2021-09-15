The Oktoberfest at the Fountain event will return to Fountain Hills the weekend of Sept. 24–25. Known to be a truly authentic German Oktoberfest, Oktoberfest at the Fountain will bring the traditions of Munich to Fountain Hills.
Attendees can munch on traditional food such as Bavarian bratwurst, pretzels, schnitzel, strudel, sauerkraut and much more. Need something to wash it down with? The event will serve 100 percent authentic German beer and wine, just like they do in Germany.
What is Oktoberfest without music? A traditional German band will be flown in from Germany as entertainment. The band will showcase the famous tunes performed at Oktoberfest celebrations across the world, right in Fountain Hills. Oktoberfest at the Fountain will also feature a slew of authentic games and competitions to keep the tradition of Oktoberfest alive. Activities include official beer stein holding competitions, Alphorn blowing contests, Polka dance tutorials, best dressed contests for both men and women, and much more.
Speaking of best dressed, those who come to the event in authentic German clothes such as lederhosen or drindels, will receive $5 in food and drink tickets.
Offering fun for the whole family, children can enjoy a kids’ section complete with bouncy castles and fun obstacle courses. All children under 12 years old get free admission.
For those who are looking to do some shopping, a vendor alley full of local businesses and vendors will be set up for attendees to enjoy.
The 2021 Oktoberfest at the Fountain is organized by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce and will take place Sept. 24–25 at Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.) from 5pm until 10pm each night.
Pre-sale tickets are available online at www.fountainhillsoktoberfest.com for $5 until Sept. 18. Tickets will increase online to $10 Sept. 19 and will also be sold at the gate. Free parking is available.
