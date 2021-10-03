Whether new to Arizona, just visiting, those who have lived here for years and never seen a snake, or terrified of snakes and want to fix it with some knowledge, this is the event for you.
Desert Foothills Land Trust invites everyone to learn the true facts and dispel the fiction about the amazing and misunderstood rattlesnakes native to Arizona. Presented by Bryan Hughes of Rattlesnake Solutions, the free lecture, “Rattlesnakes! Fact & Fiction,” will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Desert Foothills Library, 5:30–6:30pm.
Masks are strongly encouraged for this event. Visit www.dflt.org/calendar to register.
Coming up later this month, on Oct. 16 with two other opportunities in November and December, take a trip back in history and explore the “Cave” for which Cave Creek is named. So much history lives within its walls. From the pecking of petroglyphs to Apache battles, the Cave has seen a lot.
Desert Foothills Land Trust protects this significant property with a conservation easement. It is on private property and not open to the public. This is an exclusive opportunity to see this incredible historic landmark.
The tours are free, and will take place Saturdays from 9am–noon, Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. Tours are limited, so reservations are required and only taken on a first come, first serve basis. All tours will start at the Desert Foothills Land Trust office. Participants must be willing to carpool to the site; masks will be required for everyone while inside their assigned vehicle. The site is approximately a 15-minute drive from the Land Trust office.
Reservations are limited to groups of five and restricted to one date per registrant. Go to www.dflt.org/hikes-and-events to select a preferred date to tour the Preserve at the Cave.
