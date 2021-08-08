Boyce Thompson Arboretum invites Valley residents to head to Superior for an evening of discovery at its Arb After Hours event, scheduled for Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. This new event invites guests to explore select gardens and exhibits in the evening, with light bites from local Superior restaurant, Porter’s Cafe & Spirits, plus local wine and beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is Arizona’s oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum. The 343-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world’s deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens, including the now open Wallace Desert Garden.
The Arb After Hours events are held in collaboration with the Superior Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Superior Second Fridays, and Arboretum visitors are encouraged to keep the fun going by visiting Downtown Superior shops until 8pm or catching live music in the park from 6–9pm. Area restaurants will also be open, allowing visitors to truly discover the flavor of Superior.
To learn more about visiting Superior, go to www.superiorarizona.com.
